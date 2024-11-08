New Cecil Township ordinance adds restrictions to oil, gas drilling coming to the area

A Washington County community is adding restrictions to oil and gas drilling after concerns from neighbors.

>> Some Cecil Township neighbors worried about fracking coming to the area

In June, Channel 11 told you Cecil Township neighbors were worried that well pads could be coming to their backyards and were concerned over potential health impacts.

The township’s proposal in June would have put well pads 500 feet from residents’ backyards.

Some community members argued drilling 500 feet from homes was too close and could impact their quality of health and threaten the water supply. Others said strict regulations in place would protect the water supply and boost the economy.

Township supervisors voted this week on a new setback requirement, which means gas wells won’t be built close to many backyards.

The distance will go from the originally proposed 500 feet to 2,500 feet.

The amended ordinance also keeps gas wells 5,000 feet away from schools and hospitals.

