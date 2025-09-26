New charges filed against former EMT accused of sexually assaulting multiple children

EVANS CITY, Pa. — A former EMT with ties to youth sports is facing new charges.

Nathan Workmen Mitchell, 51, of Mars, was first charged with sexual assault by a sports official, indecent assault without consent, indecent assault of a person substantially impaired, indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old, corruption of minors and endangering the welfare of children on Sept. 15.

Court documents said Mitchell inappropriately touched three boys while they were at his house.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> EMT involved with youth sports arrested, facing multiple assault charges

On Friday, new charges of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age, indecent assault without the consent of others, indecent assault of a person substantially impaired, corruption of minors and endangering the welfare of children were filed against Mitchell.

The new court documents said police interviewed a fourth victim, a boy less than 13 years old, on Sept. 17.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> EMT accused of ‘indecent assault’ was involved with multiple youth sports organizations, parents say

That boy told police he began staying overnight at Mitchell’s house around two or three years ago. Poice said he recalled two incidents were he woke up with a wet buttocks and sagging pants, with the most recent incident happening four to five weeks ago.

Police said the boy told them Mitchell gave him an unidentified gummy from a Motts package before going to bed on both occasions.

Mitchell has already appeared in court to plead not guilty to the first set of charges.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> EMT charged with child sexual assault appears in court; more potential victims to be interviewed

He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 19 for the second set.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group