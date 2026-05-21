New e-bike, cycling store opens in Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A new e-bike and cycling store has opened in Downtown Pittsburgh.

A grand opening was held on Thursday for Fierro Bikes 412, located at Fifth Avenue Place.

The store offers custom e-bike builds, test rides and a repair center, as well as private lessons for beginners and people with mobility needs.

“We’re so excited to be here to bring electric bikes to Pittsburgh and the heart of Downtown,” owner Tyler Church said. “Hopefully, we can help a lot of folks commute to work and special needs — we have great trikes to get around. ”

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