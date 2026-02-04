New immersive documentary ‘The Football Town’ to highlight Pittsburgh sports tradition

PITTSBURGH — The Steel City’s storied football tradition will soon meet the silver screen.

“The Football Town” is NFL Films’ first-ever immersive format documentary and is presented in partnership with VisitPITTSBURGH, the Steelers and U.S. Steel.

Around 50 minutes long, the film highlights Western Pennsylvania’s history of football and features appearances by Steelers legends like Bill Cowher, Jerome Bettis, Joey Porter Sr. and James Harrison. Pittsburgh area native Pat McAfee provides the narration.

“Pittsburgh is a special place, one that helped build America and America’s game,” said Keith Cossrow, NFL Films vice president and head of content. “NFL Films has been searching for the perfect subject for our first immersive-format documentary, and we found it in Western Pennsylvania.”

“The Football Town” will premiere Feb. 28 at the Kamin Science Center’s Rangos Giant Cinema. Tickets go on sale Feb. 13 on the Kamin Center’s website.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> First official renderings released for 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh

The film comes just in time for the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh. Work has been ramping up across the city to prepare for the event, which is expected to draw as many as 700,000 fans.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group