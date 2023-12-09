New Kennywood attraction nominated for USA Today award

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — One of Kennywood’s newest rides has been nominated for an award.

USA Today nominated Spinvasion in its 10Best Readers’ Choice Award for Best New Theme Park Attraction.

Kennywood says the multi-action spin ride is the first of its kind in the U.S. and starts as a “classic experience” but turns into “next-level fun” as riders participate in a mock battle against space invaders.

USA Today says a panel of experts decided what thrilling rides earned nominations. Now it’s up to readers to vote for their top pick.

You can vote for Spinvasion as your favorite new theme park attraction by clicking here. You can vote once a day until Dec. 25 at noon.

The top 10 winning rides will be announced on Jan. 5.

Kennywood’s Holiday Lights event was also recognized as one of the best holiday attractions in the country.

