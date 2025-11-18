New Kensington community honors officer killed while on duty 8 years ago

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — New Kensington officers and the mayor say that, although it’s been eight years, it feels like yesterday since they lost one of their own.

Officer Brian Shaw was shot and killed while on duty the night of Nov. 17, 2017.

Shaw was performing a traffic stop on Leishman Avenue. Before he could stop, the passenger, Rahmael Holt, ran from the vehicle.

Shaw chased Holt on foot. Holt then opened fire, hitting Shaw three times in the chest. Shaw was taken to the hospital, where he died.

“Brian wanted to be a police officer for the right reasons,” New Kensington Mayor Tom Guzzo. “He wanted to give back, and he cared deeply about our community so much so that, in such a short amount of time, here we are eight years after this tragic incident, and this evening we will have hundreds of people standing in front of city hall to memorialize him and remember him, so that’s his legacy.”

Shaw was only 25 years old and had been with the department for about six months. Eight years later, he is still remembered for his brave actions by his family, friends and fellow officers.

Following a memorial service on Monday, people will gather at Mogies to continue his celebration of life.

