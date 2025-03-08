New multifamily development to bring hundreds of rental units near Pittsburgh International Airport

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Alpha Residential is ready to get started on its next local multifamily development along Market Place Boulevard in Moon Township.

The South Fayette-based firm announced it has plans in place to build a new community totaling 352 apartments and rental townhouses as the residential portion of the mixed-use Diamond Ridge master plan.

Based on a design by ROCKiT Architects, Alpha’s announcement comes a little more than two years after the firm bought a nearly 25-acre site within the larger Diamond Ridge master plan.

