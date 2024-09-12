‘New Northland’: Public library in North Hills undergoing renovation project

ALLEGHENY COUNTY — A public library in the North Hills will be undergoing a renovation project for several months.

Northland Public Library announced on its Facebook that the building will be transformed inside and out, with construction starting on Sept. 30.

Highlights of the renovation, dubbed “New Northland,” include:

New exterior lower level building “extension”

Cafe space in the new lower level extension for collaborating and connecting

Enhanced check out and customer service desk / areas

An inviting and open lower level lobby

Expanded and dedicated “teen space”

Mezzanine reading level with panoramic views

New meeting space on the upper level with panoramic views

New staircase – No. More. Spiral. Staircase.

Major adjustments to accommodate the project include:

For the duration of the project the lower-level main entrance will be closed. The lower-level lobby will be closed and the service desks will be relocated to Meeting Room 1 (see below).

Access to the Children and Teen Services area, restrooms and meeting rooms (see below for adjustments to the meeting rooms) on the lower level will be open.

Upper-level entrance will be open and handicap accessible

Temporary lower-level entrances will be available near the lower-level parking lot – through the Learning Garden and near the Shipping and Receiving doors (“back” of building). Please follow the “yard signs” directing to “Temporary Entrance.”

Materials checkout / Holds Pickup / Customer Service “desk” will be located on the lower level in Meeting Room 1 – down the hallway past the elevator area (near the restrooms).

The project is expected to be completed in early summer 2025.

For more information on the renovation project, click here.

