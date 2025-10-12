New organizers take over Fayette County tractor parade to raise money for Children’s Hospital

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An annual Fayette County tractor ride has changed its name, but its mission remains the same.

The Tractor Ride for Children’s Hospital was previously known as Devi’s Annual Tractor Ride.

It’s a unique old-fashioned tractor parade that runs through Franklin Township Community Park.

The current organizers, Marin and Michael Andrews, said the founders wanted to step away, so they took over with the same goal.

“It’s a great community event. People come together and it’s an important cause to raise money for Children’s Hospital so they can continue to do what they do. and, yep, glad to do it,” said Michael Andrews.

The ride typically attracts around 60 tractors and around 300 guests and raises around $10,000 thousand dollars for the hospital each year.

