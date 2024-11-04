New Orleans Saints fire head coach Dennis Allen after 2-7 start, loss to Carolina Panthers

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints fired head coach Dennis Allen Monday, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported.

Sources say Allen’s firing came one day after New Orleans lost to the Carolina Panthers, 23-22, the Saints’ seventh defeat in a row.

The #Saints have fired coach Dennis Allen after a humbling loss to the #Panthers, per me and @MikeGarafolo. pic.twitter.com/HrVl6A4ZnN — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 4, 2024

In three seasons as head coach of the Saints, Allen had an 18-25 record with no playoff appearances.

Saints assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi is expected to be New Orleans’ interim coach, Rapoport reported.

