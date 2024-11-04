Local

New Orleans Saints fire head coach Dennis Allen after 2-7 start, loss to Carolina Panthers

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Saints Chargers Football New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen walks on the sideline in the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Inglewood, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints fired head coach Dennis Allen Monday, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported.

Sources say Allen’s firing came one day after New Orleans lost to the Carolina Panthers, 23-22, the Saints’ seventh defeat in a row.

In three seasons as head coach of the Saints, Allen had an 18-25 record with no playoff appearances.

Saints assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi is expected to be New Orleans’ interim coach, Rapoport reported.

