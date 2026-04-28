New parking rule goes begins on crowded McKees Rocks street

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — McKees Rocks is enforcing a new parking rule.

The change limits parking to one side of Mary Street and went into effect on Monday.

Borough Manager LeeAnn Wozniak said emergency vehicles were having a hard time getting through when people were parked on both sides of that street, which prompted the change.

It is now considered unlawful for drivers to park along the southern side of Mary Street. That is the left slide if you are driving up from Island Avenue.

There will also be a yellow line painted on the northern side of Mary Street where people cannot park.

Council member Craig Myers lives on this street.

Last week, he called the new rule unnecessary and excessive.

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Myers is urging neighbors to sign up to speak at the next council meeting, on May 12.

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