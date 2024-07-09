New Pennsylvania license plate celebrates country’s 250th birthday

Pennsylvania has a new license plate celebrating the country’s 250th birthday.

“Pennsylvania is the birthplace of our democracy, and as Governor, I have been focused on advancing real freedom across the Commonwealth,” said Gov. Josh Shapiro. “With all eyes on Pennsylvania as we prepare to host our country’s 250th birthday in 2026, our new license plates and welcome signs will celebrate the best of what the Commonwealth has to offer and show the country why Pennsylvania is the Great American Getaway and the birthplace of American freedom.”

The “Let Freedom Ring” design, which includes the Liberty Bell, is also found on new welcome signs that are being installed at state-border entry points. The first eight signs were installed in Adams, Bucks, Erie, Fulton, Monroe, Potter, Susquehanna and Tioga counties. Another 29 signs will be installed in the coming months.

To sign up for updates on Pennsylvania’s new license plate, click here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group