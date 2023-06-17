Local

New process for PA hunters to get doe licenses

By WPXI.com News Staff

Source: PA Game Commission

HARRISBURG — A new process will allow hunters in Pennsylvania to buy their 2023-24 antlerless deer licenses wherever hunting licenses are sold.

According to the State Game Commission, a new law that went into effect this year means doe licenses will be available June 26 along with general hunting licenses, and other permits and privileges.

Hunters can get licenses in-person at sporting goods stores, gun shops, big-box retailers, Game Commission offices, and county treasurer’s offices, or they can purchase licenses online.

The sale of antlerless deer licenses will follow a schedule and system of rounds similar to when they were obtained by mail.

The first round begins at 8 a.m., June 26, with only Pennsylvania residents eligible to buy.

Sales to residents outside Pennsylvania will begin July 10.

For more information, visit www.pgc.pa.gov.

