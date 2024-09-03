New program aims to create new businesses, retain existing ones on main streets in Pennsylvania

AMBRIDGE, Pa. — Businesses in communities across Pennsylvania have the opportunity to get a boost thanks to a new state-funded program called Main Street Matters.

Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis and Department of Community and Economic Development Secretary Rick Siger were in Ambridge on Tuesday to announce the program. Over the last three years, more than 20 new businesses have opened on Merchant Street in Ambridge.

“20 new businesses in one downtown is just incredible,” said Ambridge Borough Manager Mario Leone. “These programs work, and they’ve probably created hundreds of new jobs, but we need more.”

The new program hopes to attract even more businesses while retaining ones that are already there.

“I buy, sell and trade video games and toys, swords and spaceships,” said The Gamemaster’s Room Owner Brian Roper.

The Gamemaster’s Room is also a place to play on Merchant Street.

“Most towns don’t have any places for children to hang out and socialize unless they’re being charged money,” Roper said.

But one has existed in Ambridge for the past six years. Brian Roper hopes more unique concepts will pop up in town with the help of the Main Street Matters program. It’s $20 million in the state budget set aside for businesses, nonprofits and local governments.

“We know this is a strategy that works,” said Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis.

Davis referenced the National Main Street Center, which said investing in a main street over 5 years created an average of 19 businesses and 165 new jobs.

“And for every dollar the Commonwealth invests in main streets, there’s an $8 return on that investment,” he said.

The money can be used for things such as aesthetic upgrades and anything else that would improve a business. The goal is to create more vibrant downtowns in communities across the state.

“This is an investment that will give communities the resources they need to make their main streets better places to live, to work, to visit and to innovate,” said DCED Secretary Rick Siger.

The Department of Community and Economic Development launched a new web page for the Main Street Matters program. You have until November 15th to apply.

