New report says better contract practices could save Pittsburgh Public Schools millions of dollars

PITTSBURGH — A new report by the city controller proposes how Pittsburgh Public Schools could potentially save millions of dollars.

The report, released by Controller Rachel Heisler on Wednesday, says PPS has issued nearly 500 contracts for services since January 2024, totaling more than $96 million.

While 44 of those contracts were awarded after vendors submitted bids, only four were found to be connected with a request for proposal (RFP), the report says, noting it’s PPS policy to seek bids if they could save money.

By not using a competitive bidding process for large contracts, PPS could be missing out on millions of dollars in savings, the report says.

The report recommends several steps for PPS, including setting a minimum cost for service contracts required to go to bid.

Click here to read the full report and recommendations.

“With all the financial pressure on the Pittsburgh Public Schools, it is imperative that we do everything we can to save money and make the most of every dollar spent on students’ education and well-being,” Controller Heisler stated.

In response, PPS stated, “The report confirms that the procurement practices of the School District of Pittsburgh, including its practices with requests for proposals, are in conformity with the Public School Code, the Pennsylvania Procurement Code and other applicable laws.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group