New roller rink opens in Pittsburgh’s Market Square as chaperone policy takes effect

A new roller skating rink opened Friday in Market Square as Pittsburgh officials also rolled out a new chaperone policy for minors in the Downtown gathering space.

The rink, called “Skate the Square,” features roller skating, a DJ and a bar inside a tented area in the square. Organizers say the attraction is designed to bring families and the community together through a shared activity.

“We have a roller-skating rink in Market Square!” said Dana Bannon of Pittsburgh Skate. “Third spaces are important because we need places to gather as a community. We need places to share enjoyment and play.”

“What I envision is that they leave here having a good time, feeling the community and the environment, and also just understanding that this is a third space that you can come relax,” said Rodney Gaskins-Acie of Pittsburgh Skate.

In an effort to improve safety Downtown, anyone 18 or younger in Market Square from 3 p.m. to midnight Thursday through Sunday must be accompanied by someone 21 or older.

Some downtown visitors said they support the new policy.

“I would recommend parents come down with their children because it’s like getting serious,” Precious Bell said. “I think it’ll be so much better for the parents to bring their kids down here, to be with their parents.”

Others questioned whether the policy would make a difference.

“Just because someone is over the age of 21, it doesn’t mean you’re going to have the same type of supervision,” Johanna Mercurio said. “Who’s to say if this will work or not?”

Organizers of the skating rink said they hope the attraction encourages more families to spend time downtown and creates a welcoming community atmosphere.

The rink will remain in Market Square through May 25.

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