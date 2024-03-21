New Spring Market coming to Market Square

PITTSBURGH — A new Spring Market will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday. The market comes ahead of the traditional Farmers Market, which will kick off May 16, according to the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership.

The rain-or-shine Spring Market will be held in Market Square and will give shoppers the chance to buy packaged goods, artisan products and small-batch foods from a variety of vendors.

A second Spring Market is also planned for April 18.

Admission to the market is free, with discounted parking available at the 350 Oliver Avenue parking garage Downtown, offering a $5 daytime parking rate (for up to two hours) on weekdays.

The Golden Triangle Ambassadors, who have been out and about Downtown since the hospitality program launched in March of 2023, will be on hand to welcome people to the new market on opening day.

The Spring Market will feature a mix of favorite vendors from the Farmers Market and Night Market series.

