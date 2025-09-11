New state investigators interview woman who filed complaint against local funeral director

PITTSBURGH — Only 11 Investigates learned new investigators with the Department of State Bureau of Enforcement and Investigation are interviewing people who filed complaints because they’re concerned their loved ones’ remains were mishandled. That includes Charlynn Bailey, whom 11 Investigates interviewed weeks prior about her concerns.

When we first met Charlynn, she had a lot of questions about her brother-in-law’s ashes.

Earl Bailey was cremated at a different funeral home when he passed away, but Charlynn asked Patrick Vereb to create a memorial frame for him.

The Baileys used Vereb for 9 of their family pets over the years and were very pleased with his frames memorializing their furry family members.

Bailey got a letter in the mail from the Attorney General’s Office earlier this year saying some of her pets were victims of Patrick Vereb’s pet cremation business. Investigators say Vereb charged families to have their pets cremated, but dumped the animals in a landfill instead. That’s when she knew she needed to look closer at Earl’s ashes.

“Sure enough, they were in a Ziplock bag with no crematory tag,” Charlynn told 11 Investigates back on August 26.

Charlynn says that’s not how the ashes were when given to Vereb. She reported her concerns to the Bureau of Enforcement and Investigation, a division of the PA Department of State. She was just interviewed by two investigators.

“They asked questions that gave me the feeling they want this information,” Charlynn said. “They want to pursue this.”

Charlynn handed over Earl’s death certificate and provided every document she had.

“He wanted pictures of the frame, he wanted pictures of Earl, he wanted pictures of the Ziplock bag,” Charlynn recalled. “He wanted all that information. They asked me if I would be willing to testify in Harrisburg.”

The investigators also told Charlynn that she was the first person to file a complaint.

“I was really surprised because it was my understanding through others that have had the same issue, that there had been other complaints filed and that they were just dismissed,” Charlynn said.

We learned that a different investigator with the Bureau of Enforcement and Investigation met with Vereb and two of Vereb’s former employees a year ago. That includes the woman whose allegations led to the Attorney General’s Office investigation into the mishandling of pets. That former employee said she felt blown off.

“He kept emphasizing he was going to retire soon, and this would be a lot of work,” Tiffany Mantzouridis tells 11 Investigates.

No charges were ever filed.

Charlynn says that was not her experience with the new investigators. She wants people to know there is an avenue to report their concerns and to be taken seriously.

“They told me I did the right thing by filing the complaint and they thought that if one person came forward, others would as well,” Charlynn said. “That’s the thing I hope happens.”

Investigators with the Bureau of Enforcement and Investigation cannot press charges. They interview anyone who files a complaint against a licensee - in this case, Patrick Vereb. Then, they’ll interview Patrick Vereb to get his side of the story before ultimately presenting their findings to the PA Attorney General’s Office. They will make the final determination.

