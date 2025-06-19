New surveillance video shown as man accused of shooting, killing woman in Rostraver appears in court

GREENSBURG, Pa. — After a hearing lasting more than two hours, the judge said all charges against Dorian Jeri-Greene would be held for trial.
He is accused of shooting and killing Jennah Seibert at a quietmoved home in Rostraver Township in April.
Channel 11’s Andrew Havaranek was in the courtroom as her family and fiancee encountered him as his case moved forward.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
