New surveillance video shown as man accused of shooting, killing woman in Rostraver appears in court

GREENSBURG, Pa. — After a hearing lasting more than two hours, the judge said all charges against Dorian Jeri-Greene would be held for trial.

He is accused of shooting and killing Jennah Seibert at a quietmoved home in Rostraver Township in April.

Channel 11’s Andrew Havaranek was in the courtroom as her family and fiancee encountered him as his case moved forward.

