Man charged with homicide in shooting death of Rostraver woman

ROSTRAVER, Pa. — A man who was considered a person of interest in the murder of a Rostraver woman has now been charged with her death.

Dorian Jeri-Greene is facing several charges, including criminal homicide, robbery and burglary.

On April 11, Jennah Siebert, 24, was found shot to death inside her home on Lenity School Road.

Jennah Seibert

After being identified as a person of interest a few days after Siebert’s death, Jeri-Greene was taken into custody in Tampa, Florida, last week on unrelated charges.

Channel 11 confirmed that Jeri-Greene was charged in a home invasion and robbery in Washington County two months before Seibert’s murder. According to court documents, Jeri-Greene is accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home by destroying a door frame, then strangling her before running out of the home with a hatchet.

