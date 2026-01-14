New tool to help Pennsylvania SNAP recipients meet volunteer requirements, keep their benefits

A new tool will help SNAP recipients in Pennsylvania meet updated federal requirements and keep their benefits.

Under those requirements, some SNAP recipients must work, volunteer or participate in an education or training program for at least 20 hours per week, as well as report their progress.

Those who don’t meet the requirements will be limited to three months of SNAP benefits over three years, the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services says.

On Tuesday, the DHS announced its statewide information network, PA Navigate, to help connect Pennsylvanians with nearby opportunities.

“DHS is committed to doing everything we can to connect Pennsylvanians who receive SNAP with tools and information to help them keep their benefits and feed themselves and their families,” DHS Secretary Val Arkoosh said.

SNAP recipients can visit pa-navigate.org, enter their ZIP code and search for “volunteer opportunity.”

The tool will provide a list of local programs offering volunteer opportunities. SNAP recipients can then contact those organizations, which will track the volunteer hours they complete.

Organizations that want to list their opportunities on the site can learn how by clicking here.

The DHS reminds Pennsylvanians that, if they lose SNAP benefits, they can reapply at any time once they start meeting the updated requirements or meet an exception.

