New UFC Gym poised to replace fitness anchor at the Waterfront

HOMESTEAD, Pa. — Mixed-martial arts as a method of getting in shape is set to become the latest offering at the Waterfront.

UFC Gym, the fitness offshoot of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, is ready to open its second location in western Pennsylvania, with an opening date at the Waterfront scheduled now that it has operated a location just off Market Square downtown since last summer.

This time, UFC Gym is scheduled to open at the Waterfront on Saturday, Sept. 14.

