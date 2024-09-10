Local

New UFC Gym poised to replace fitness anchor at the Waterfront

By Tim Schooley – Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

Boxing Gloves Gloves hang from fluorescent lights at Garfield Park Boxing Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo Erin Hooley) (Erin Hooley/AP)

By Tim Schooley – Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

HOMESTEAD, Pa. — Mixed-martial arts as a method of getting in shape is set to become the latest offering at the Waterfront.

UFC Gym, the fitness offshoot of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, is ready to open its second location in western Pennsylvania, with an opening date at the Waterfront scheduled now that it has operated a location just off Market Square downtown since last summer.

This time, UFC Gym is scheduled to open at the Waterfront on Saturday, Sept. 14.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Leaders calling on DA to close South Side bar after officer breaks ankle trying to stop a fight
  • Pitt director of athletics Heather Lyke relieved of duties
  • Man stabbed during argument over parking space in Turtle Creek, police say
  • VIDEO: Lifesaving protocol for cardiac arrest patients piloted in Pittsburgh seeing success
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read