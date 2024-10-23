New vehicles vandalized, customer’s car stolen at Jim Shorkey dealership in North Huntingdon

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — More than a dozen brand new cars at a local car dealership were vandalized overnight Monday into Tuesday morning, and the dealership says a used car and a customer’s car that was in for service were stolen.

Jim Grossman dropped off his 2014 Kia Soul at Jim Shorkey Kia last Wednesday.

“There was a front suspension issue that needed to be fixed,” Grossman told Channel 11′s Andrew Havranek.

He was expecting the work to be done this week. On Tuesday, he got a call from the dealership, but it wasn’t because his car was ready.

“They called me and said a number of cars on their lot had been broken into, and ours was one of them,” Grossman said.

On Wednesday, he made his way to the dealership to check the damage and see if anything was stolen.

No personal belongings were taken.

But Grossman said the entire steering panel was ripped apart.

“Obviously there were going to try and steal it, but we had enough recalls to get the safety interlocks installed, so they couldn’t start it,” he explained.

The dealership said, unfortunately, the thieves were able to start one customer’s car and steal it from their lot.

They also stole a used car that was for sale.

The dealership said the suspects also took a knife blade to 14 brand-new Kias on the lot.

“They just walked up and down the lot here and scratched the hoods of cars just for no reason at all,” said Victor Falk, Parts and Service Director at Jim Shorkey Kia.

Falk said five people were caught on video at the dealership who were involved in the vandalism and break ins.

“They’re all wearing masks and gloves and black hoodies with their hoods up,” Falk said.

Police are searching for those suspects and the two stolen cars.

“Why are you trying to do this? Like, what are you going to get out of taking a used vehicle? You’re not going to be able to drive it for more than maybe a couple hours before police hit the plate and they’re trying to find you,” Falk said. “I don’t know what their goal was. Just senseless.”

The dealership is going to repair the customers’ cars that were damaged — but can’t start yet because of the investigation.

“They said within the next day or two they’ll let me know what’s going to happen,” Grossman said.

He also said he’s thankful his daughter, who uses that car, is able to get by without it for the time being.

If you know anything you’re asked to call North Huntingdon Police.

