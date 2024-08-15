New victim witness waiting room unveiled at Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office

A new victim witness waiting room at the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office was unveiled Thursday after more than a year of design and construction.

The room, which will be known as “E’s Room,” is a tribute to a younger victim who was at the district attorney’s office awaiting a verdict for a sexual assault case. Her family was not comfortable sitting in the previous room because of its surroundings. According to a release, the room was dated in its concept and messaging.

“We know, often times, people come to this office on the worst day of their lives. As a trauma-assumed office, if we can assist in making this experience less distressing, then I believe we can help in healing and prevention of crime,” said Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli said.

The room was designed by the Fred Rogers Institute at Saint Vincent, who also donated books and children’s games to the room.

“Fred Rogers put special care into providing safe and welcoming spaces to children, whether it was through his television connection or in-person interactions. The Fred Rogers Institute at Saint Vincent College was honored to partner with the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office to design a comfortable, safe, and welcoming space for children and families,” Director of Fred Rogers Institute, Emma Swift Lee, said.

The Richard King Mellon Foundation provided a grant to the Fred Rogers Institute to implement the design, in addition to contributions from Sen. Kim Ward.

Ziccarelli said the room is the first victim witness waiting room in the country to be designed by the Fred Rogers Institute and will serve hundreds of victims and witnesses annually.

