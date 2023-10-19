New video shows man being brutally attacked during concert at Star Lake

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The suspects accused of attacking a man at the Pavillion at Star Lake because he wouldn’t sit down were caught and faced a judge today.

Joshua Burris and Terry Quickle are facing aggravated assault charges.

Investigators say Quickle sucker punched Matt Garland after asking him to sit down. The incident happened on the lawn at the Snoop Dog and Wiz Khalifa concert, and the end of it was caught on cell phone video. Burris is accused of holding Garland’s head down before kicking him in the face, knocking him unconscious.

Garland left in an ambulance, with two broken ribs, a concussion and a hole in his cheek where his tooth came through it. He had to have 9 stitches.

“We went into the lawn we got our seats and the gentleman behind me asked me to sit down, I said, ‘Look around everyone here is standing including you,’” Garland said.

Garland said his teenage son and his son’s girlfriend had just walked to the other side, luckily missing what happened next.

“Next thing you know he taps me on the shoulder, I turn around and he punched me in the face,” Garland said.

Garland took to social media hoping someone could identify the men who reportedly ran away from the scene. The post had more than 300 shares, plus hundreds of comments and private messages all with the same names.

“Strangers saw it thought it was wrong and reached out, I got the names and I was able to go to the police,” Garland said.

Garland is thankful he had his day in court today and looking forward to the next hearing. He wants to warn concertgoers that this fight was completely unprovoked.

“It’s a different world we live in today. I don’t know if I’ll be going to Starlake or any concerts any time soon. I didn’t go there and expect to get in any fight let alone what transpired. Just be careful!” Garland said.

Burris, Quickle and their attorneys had no comment.

