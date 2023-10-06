New website offers information on topics like safety, economy in Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A new website, indexPGH.com, is a dashboard with information all about Downtown Pittsburgh.

Getting important information about the downtown business district and Golden Triangle into one place was the initial goal for the creators behind indexPGH.com.

Lauren Connelly is the Vice President, Local Government Affairs & Advocacy for the Allegheny Conference on Community Development, which is responsible for developing the new tool.

“There’s a lot of progress being made, but where can we start to monitor the overall vitality and wellbeing of Downtown Pittsburgh and while there was a lot of data, there wasn’t a lot of data in one place,” Connelly said.

The website showcases a user-friendly dashboard where information is broken into four buckets which include vibrancy, economy, cleanliness & beautification, and health and safety.

The data is compiled by using over a dozen downtown and county partners who hand over their stats.

A unique stat we found says 125,000 square feet of sidewalks were power washed in August.

“Monthly, they’re sharing the data with us, but even more important than that, they’re sharing the context of what that data really means,” Connelly added.

Marrying data with storytelling to give a factual account of the current state of downtown. Something which they’re hoping will help people feel more comfortable coming into the city.

“Each month those indicators will start to show change over time so are we going up an area are we going down? Are we making progress or are we lagging,” Connelly said.

The City of Pittsburgh’s Police Department recently launched its own dashboard which will eventually be embedded on indexPgh.com

