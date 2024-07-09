New West Deer outdoor concert venue to officially open with first show July 13

Last summer, Channel 11 visited the No Offseason Sports Complex in West Deer Township when plans for an outdoor concert venue were just an idea. One year later, those plans have come to fruition with the first concert set for this weekend.

The stage is set for Saturday night, featuring country music star Justin Moore with parking lots opening four hours before the event.

“This is a couple years in the making, but now, it’s finally come true, and we are going to have our own venue with our own concert with big-name acts coming here to Russelton, Small Town USA,” said Joe Voloch, director of operations of No Offseason Entertainment.

The venue, which is known as the horseshoe, can accommodate up to 5,000 attendees who have the option of General Admission or VIP seating with several different food and drink options right on site.

“We want them to come here and say, ‘This place was amazing,’ and not only them — we want the artists to come here and say, ‘Wow,’” Voloch said.

Country artist Brian Kelly will perform Aug. 9 as part of a benefit concert for local nonprofit Kaley’s Kops and the Tarentum Police Department. Details for a third concert will be announced this Saturday.

You can find out more information on No Offseason’s website.

