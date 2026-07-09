New York developer next up to pursue new apartment project on Craig Street in Oakland

PITTSBURGH — The University of Pittsburgh isn’t the only one pursuing a major new housing project on the north side of Fifth Avenue in Oakland.

With the university scheduled to present its nine-story student housing project to be tucked behind its music building at 4337 Fifth Ave. and between Ruskin and Bellefield Avenues to the Pittsburgh Planning Commission next week, now Camp Eight Capital is beginning to move forward to replace a small former administrative building of Carnegie Mellon University at 143 Craig Street with a seven-story student housing project expected to total 155 units a block away.

An executive for Camp 8 wasn’t immediately available for comment.

But the proposal is scheduled for a Development Activities Meeting hosted by Oakland Planning & Development Corp. on Monday, July 13, adding the potential for a new project to what is quickly becoming a busy corridor for new development.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group