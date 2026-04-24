NFL Museum at Kamin Science brings back beloved memories, creates new ones for draft visitors

PITTSBURGH — If you’re looking to see some NFL memorabilia this weekend at the NFL Draft, there’s plenty at the NFL Museum at the Sports360 exhibit of the Kamin Science Center.

From the Heisman Trophy, the conference trophies, chromatic helmets for every team, bedazzled helmets, jerseys from players from every team, including TJ Watt of the Steelers.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame has the busts of all of the local Hall of Famers, like Ty Law and Jimbo Covert, and Steelers Hall of Famers, like Head Coach Bill Cowher.

Channel 11 talked to a Steelers fan from Harrisburg who said seeing the busts was one of the coolest things about the experience.

“I love seeing all of the Pennsylvanians and Pittsburgh busts. It brings back the roots, brings back a lot of memories from growing up as a child and watching these guys play. Just to see the memories that you have as a child, to be able to share that with your son is something that I’ll cherish for the rest of my life,” John Romano said.

We’ve reported all week about the life-size replicas of the six Steelers Super Bowl rings on display in Steelers Country at the Point.

If you want to see the real ones, they’re also at the NFL Museum, as well as every Super Bowl ring. The Seahawks’ ring, which they won this February, is not on display, as it has yet to be developed.

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