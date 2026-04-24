Pennsylvania businesses scammed out of thousands of dollars; settlement reached

A settlement has been reached with a Florida-based company and its owners for allegedly impersonating a Pennsylvania agency as part of efforts to get money from owners of newly registered state businesses, Attorney General Dave Sunday announced this week.

The company will pay $40,000 in total restitution to impacted business owners.

According to the AG’s office, PA Corporate Certificates, LLC, contacted Pennsylvania state businesses to solicit purchases of a Subsistence Certificate, which is a legitimate document offered by the Department of State, but is often not necessary for many businesses.

The real price of the certificate is $40, but the company inflated the price to $102.50, according to the AG’s office, and collected payments from nearly 2,000 business owners in Pennsylvania.

The AG’s office said the company sent letters that appeared to be from the Department of State and “misrepresented the purpose or benefit” of a Subsistence Certificate.

Not all businesses that paid for a certificate actually received it.

“Today’s settlement will return thousands of dollars to Pennsylvania business owners who paid for documentation they likely did not need,” Attorney General Sunday said. “New businesses and entrepreneurs are the backbone of our local economies and communities, and my Office will continue to take seriously any attempts to exploit them.”

PA Corporate Certificates has ceased operations in Pennsylvania, and the settlement prevents the company or individuals from operating in the state again.

“We thank the Attorney General for investigating and resolving this matter,” Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt said. “When the Department of State became aware of this issue, we immediately forwarded the information to the Office of Attorney General. We also alerted Pennsylvania businesses with a message on our website.”

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