NFL prospects share their first impressions of Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — The NFL’s next stars are here in Pittsburgh for the draft.

They were at Hazelwood Green Park running a clinic with the Special Olympics on Wednesday.

Channel 11 got their first impressions of Pittsburgh.

It’s all becoming real for the select prospects invited to this weekend’s NFL Draft.

For many of them, it’s their first taste of Pittsburgh, and like many who come here, they’re pleasantly surprised by what the city has to offer.

“Soon as you get out the tunnel, it’s gonna be crazy, the city’s gonna open up. I’m like, man, got big skyscrapers, the stadium to the left. It’s a cool city, honestly,” Alabama offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor said.

To Pittsburghers, it’s no surprise the view from the mouth of the Fort Pitt tunnel is already making a big first impression on first-time visitors.

The city is getting glowing reviews from the prospects likely to hear their names called Thursday in the first round - even though some admitted expectations weren’t too high at first.

“I thought it was gonna be a little old, no disrespect, but it’s not. It’s pretty new, pretty urban. Got a nice little city,” Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson said.

“I was kind of caught off guard because I didn’t know it would be like this, but I’ve actually grown really fond of it,” Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson said.

Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson said the highlight so far was the pizza and pepperoni rolls he had for dinner Wednesday night.

A lifelong southern boy now potentially envisioning himself in Black and Gold.

“I think I would fit right in here. It’s gritty, it’s a football town,” Simpson said. “I can just tell that everybody loves ball up here, even from the games I’ve seen packed out, cold, rainy, hot, it doesn’t matter. The fans are gonna be out here.”

While it’s unlikely most of the prospects here today wind up with the Steelers, there are a select few they could trade up for or pick at 21.

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