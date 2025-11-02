NHL fines Malkin for two-handed slash

This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.

Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin served his two minutes in the penalty box Saturday for slashing Logan Stanley in the first period.

Stanley appeared to get away with a hold behind the Winnipeg Jets’ net, and Malkin flashed his frustration as the Penguins trailed by a couple of goals by turning and delivering a hard two-handed slash to Stanley’s shin pads at 15:43 of the first period.

Referees immediately penalized Malkin, but the NHL Department of Player Safety felt a little bit more than a minor penalty was warranted.

Sunday, the NHL fined Malkin $5000, the maximum allowed, for the incident. It is the second fine in less than a year for Malkin.

