NHL furthers discussion about neck protection after Adam Johnson’s fatal on-ice injury

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The NHL is furthering discussion about cut-resistant protection after American hockey player Adam Johnson died from a skate blade cut to the neck during a game in England last week.

The Associated Press reports NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and Players’ Association executive director Marty Walsh touched based Sunday in the immediate aftermath of the death to set up further talks between the league and union.

The topic of protection has taken on greater urgency after Johnson’s death, the AP reports.

“We’re going to explore everything,” Walsh said Wednesday. “We have to continue to have conversations on this as we move forward here. It’s a change for the players, but it’s also about protecting them, so I think we will have those conversations as we move forward here.”

A few teams and players are already taking action to protect themselves.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are mandating neck guards for their players with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the AHL and the Wheeling Nailers of the ECHL following Johnson’s death.

A few Penguins players were also seen wearing neck guards during team practice in the following days.

The English Ice Hockey Association announced it would mandate neck guards beginning Jan. 1, 2024, citing possible supply issues, the AP reports. T.J. Oshie of the Washington Capitals said the apparel and equipment company he co-owns already has run out of its entire supply of cut-resistant neck protection.

According to the AP, Walsh expects discussions with players and the league office regarding a neck guard mandate in the NHL to continue, much as they did with visors and, decades earlier, helmets.

