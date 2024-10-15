Local

Nippon Steel agrees to sell share of JV if it acquires US Steel

By Paul J. Gough – Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

US Steel FILE - A water tower at United States Steel Corp.'s Edgar Thomson Plant in Braddock, Pa., is seen, Thursday, May 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

By Paul J. Gough – Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

PITTSBURGH — Nippon Steel Corp. will sell its joint venture in an Alabama steel-making plant to partner ArcelorMittal if Nippon Steel acquires United States Steel Corp.

The definitive agreement for 50% of the equity in the AM/NS Calvert Joint Venture for $1 also includes an estimated $900 million in cash and the forgiveness of partner loans. The deal involves an advanced flat-rolled steel plant in Calvert, Alabama, that has been open since 2010 and can make 5.3 million tons of steel a year. Nippon Steel and ArcelorMittal bought the plant in 2014.

The agreement takes effect only if Nippon Steel completes its purchase of U.S. Steel (NYSE: X), which is currently on hold while the federal government reviews the deal amid bipartisan opposition toward U.S. Steel’s foreign ownership plan.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Recall alert: Food sold at Walmart, Aldi, Trader Joe’s part of BrucePac recall
  • Woman stabbed to death after possible altercation in Homewood West, police say
  • Whooping cough cases rise; what are the symptoms?
  • VIDEO: Pitt soccer player saves her father’s life with CPR weeks after taking certification course
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    ”Thursday

    Most Read