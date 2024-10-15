No charges will be filed after allegations against Ringgold football team investigated by DA

NEW EAGLE, Pa. — The Ringgold School District announced Monday that no charges will be filed after misconduct allegations were made against its football team.

The team’s game last Friday was postponed due to the allegations.

A letter from the superintendent says the district’s police department and the Washington County District Attorney investigated the situation and determined no charges would be filed.

The district administration also investigated and said the violations were isolated to a small group of football players.

“We have concluded that there was inappropriate behavior and violations to the district’s athletic rules and regulations; however, these violations were isolated to a small subset of the football players and were not pervasive. We have also concluded that at no time was the coaching staff aware of the misconduct and that, if they were, they would have acted in an appropriate fashion as indicated by their commitment to creating an inclusive, family atmosphere where all students can learn and grow as football players and young men,” the letter reads.

The letter did not go into specifics on any punishment against the players involved but did say, “The appropriate action has been taken to ensure that such conduct does not repeat itself.”

All football practices and games will go on as scheduled.

