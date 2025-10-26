Local

No one injured after shots fired at apartment complex near Slippery Rock University

By WPXI.com News Staff

SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police are investigating after shots were fired at an apartment complex near Slippery Rock University.

Police say the incident happened around 2:36 a.m. on Sunday.

Troopers were called to Vineyard Circle in Slippery Rock Township for reports of shots fired.

Investigators found the shots were fired after a fight that happened near a fire pit at the University Village at Slippery Rock.

No injuries were reported, and the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information and/or video of the incident is asked to call PSP Butler at 724-284-8100.

