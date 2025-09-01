Nonprofit holds fun-filled fundraiser to help give kids toys, clothing, school supplies

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A family event for a good cause brought people out to a Westmoreland County community Sunday.

Toys for Pittsburgh Tikes held a field party in Claridge.

The party marks one of the fundraising events for the non-profit organization, which helps bring toys, clothes and school supplies to kids in Pittsburgh and surrounding communities.

“Normally, we collect anywhere from 250,000 to 500,000 toys a year," said Javid Shojaie, founder of Toys for Pittsburgh Tikes. ”We collect them, we sort them by age and gender, and distribute them to roughly about 32 police stations, 12 community centers, hospitals, charity organizations.”

The party featured bands, comedians, food trucks, vendors and games.

