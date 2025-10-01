Norfolk Southern donated over $40K to Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank

PITTSBURGH — Norfolk Southern is partnering with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank to address food insecurity.

As part of this initiative, Norfolk Southern donated $40,000 to the food bank and its employees volunteered 44 hours to support the organization’s mission.

Norfolk Southern’s contribution is part of a broader effort to help communities, with the company having donated over $3.1 million to local food banks since 2021.

In total, Norfolk Southern committed over $1 million to 53 organizations across the country in September as part of National Hunger Action Month.

