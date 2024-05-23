Norfolk Southern reaches agreement resolving East Palestine derailment claims, investigations

Norfolk Southern has reached an agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Department of the Interior to resolve all the claims and investigations from the derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

The agreement, subject to court approval, is based on the financial commitments that the company has already made toward environmental remediation, community-based programs and safety-related enhancements.

“From day one, it was important for Norfolk Southern to make things right for the residents of East Palestine and the surrounding areas,” said Alan H. Shaw, president and CEO of Norfolk Southern. “We are pleased we were able to reach a timely resolution of these investigations that recognizes our comprehensive response to the community’s needs and our mission to be the gold standard of safety in the rail industry. We will continue keeping our promises and are invested in the community’s future for the long-haul.”

The settlement includes approximately $780 million in environmental response and remediation costs, direct financial support and commitments of $107 million to the community through its Family Assistance Center and a recently announced $600 million class action settlement.

