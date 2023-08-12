Norfolk Southern train derails in Duquesne

DUQUESNE, Pa. — A Norfolk Southern train has derailed in Allegheny County, three months after the last derailment in our region.

According to Norfolk Southern, the train derailed this morning while traveling through Duquesne.

Seven empty cars fell off of the tracks while the majority remain upright, officials said.

Norfolk Southern said there is no hazmat situation or danger to the public. Additionally, no one was hurt in the derailment.

Crews are on their way to the scene to begin cleanup.

“We appreciate the public’s patience and care near this area during the cleanup,” Norfolk Southern said.

In February, a massive train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio released toxic chemicals into the air and burned for days.

In April, five Norfolk Southern train cars derailed in Pittsburgh. Those cars were empty.

