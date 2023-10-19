North Allegheny School District considers adding police force

MCCANDLESS, Pa. — The North Allegheny School District unveiled plans to establish a school police department on Wednesday night.

The initiative is being led by Superintendent Brendan Hyland, who started at North Allegheny in July, and previously founded a school police department as the superintendent at Plum Borough School District.

“There is nothing more important than the safety of our kids,” said North Allegheny parent Chuck Eyerman, weighing in on the proposal.

Hyland’s plan calls for armed officers at each of North Allegheny’s 12 school buildings.

Currently, two McCandless police officers are serving as school resource officers at the district’s two high schools, costing the district more than $200,000, according to leaders.

“I understand what a controversial topic this is and guns are by no means something to be taken lightly however neither is sitting back thinking a school shooting won’t happen here,” said parent Sara Ecker.

School officials say expanding the number of SROs has been part of the plan since they were first introduced in 2018.

Hyland says establishing the school police department would save the district $472,000 when compared to bringing in 10 more McCandless officers.

Some want to see a more detailed cost analysis.

“I think the presentation on today’s agenda lacks transparency when it comes to the actual cost that this police force is going to cost the school district,” said parent Wess Amara.

Board members shared differing opinions on the school police force and said they’ve heard from parents and teachers on both sides.

Several speakers pleaded for more time for community input before a final decision.

“When I first heard about this plan, I was upset due to the perceived lack of transparency with the community and the district,” said parent Michael Jones.

“This initiative, which you’ve been talking about in back rooms is the first time that it’s been presented,” added community member Rita Martin. “[It was a] great presentation, but it’s the first time for us. This is not the NA that I know.”

District leaders say even with a school police department, McCandless police will still be called in the event of a crime and school principals will still be in charge of school discipline.

The board is expected to vote on the formation of the North Allegheny School Police Department next week.

