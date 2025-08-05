North Fayette firefighters save choking infant

NORTH FAYETTE, Pa. — Firefighters in North Fayette jumped into action to save a choking infant Monday afternoon.

The North Fayette Township VFD shared the story on their Facebook page.

The department said Deput.y Chief Richards was walking outside the station on Stubenville Pike when he saw a vehicle in a parking lot. A panicked mom came out of the car with her baby, who was choking.

Richards called for help while calling 911 to dispatch medics. Firefighter and medic Zac Cummings administered back blows until the baby began to breathe normally again and was able to cry.

The infant was taken to a hospital for further evaluation.

“Quick thinking by the mother and quick action from the staffers allowed for the situation to be mitigated very quickly. We are proud to staff our station with paid and volunteer staffers, their presence in the big red building on Steubenville Pike and their experience are invaluable to the community,” the department said in the post.

The department gave recognition to Cummings, Richards, firefighter and EMT James Gray, lieutenant and EMT Brandon Spencer and lieutenant and EMT Tyler Pilewski.

