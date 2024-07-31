North Fayette man arrested after threatening to shoot officers with automatic rifle during standoff

NORTH FAYETTE, Pa. — A man from North Fayette was taken into custody after a standoff Tuesday evening.

The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and detectives, along with North Fayette police, responded to a house on Estate Drive at 8:30 p.m. to serve an active warrant ton Donald Blanchard, 48.

Blanchard is accused by Mt. Oliver police of impersonating a public servant, false imprisonment and extortion in connection with an incident earlier in July at Brownsville Beer.

Responding deputies announced the warrant for Blanchard’s arrest when they got to the house and knocked on the door for several minutes. They got no response, but identified his car at the house and confirmed with neighbors that he was inside, the sheriff’s office said.

Shortly after, Blanchard started yelling at the deputies through his Ring doorbell and threatening to shoot them with an automatic rifle, the sheriff’s office said. The deputies backed away to take cover.

Blanchard surrendered after 90 minutes of negotiations. He was taken into custody without incident and was taken to the Allegheny County Jail. He faces additional charges of terroristic threats and obstruction in connection with the standoff.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group