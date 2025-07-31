North Fayette police investigating after 3 cars stolen from residents

NORTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Neighbors in North Fayette were woken up by police early Thursday morning after three cars were stolen in their neighborhood.

“The cop was pounding on our door around 5 am,” said Tonya Belonzi. “He said, ‘Are you Tonya? Do you own an Audi? Well, it’s stolen.’”

Belonzi and her husband, Kevin, have lived on Palomino Drive for more than 8 years. Their black Audi A3 was parked in their driveway when it was stolen. Detectives say all three cars were unlocked and had the keys inside them when they were stolen.

“To have this happen, I feel seriously violated,” Kevin said. “This neighborhood is patrolled every two or three hours by the North Fayette police.”

A video posted to the Ring Neighbors app shows someone wearing a mask walking up to a car and trying the door handle. When he realizes the car is locked, he walks away. Neighbors who live along nearby Farmcrest Drive were shocked to see that video.

“We’ve lived in this neighborhood for over 31 years, and we’ve been very fortunate that we’ve not had any crime,” said John Hall. “I’ll definitely let the wife know and take a little extra precaution.”

The Belonzis told Channel 11 that North Fayette police told them three cars sped away from the area, one of which crashed. They said another was recovered, but the Belonzis’ car is still missing. It was last spotted in Brentwood, but the Belonzis have received other tips of unconfirmed sightings. They are hoping that others can learn from their mistake.

“Do not leave the keys in the car. Lock the car. I don’t care where you are. You may feel safe, but you are not safe,” Kevin said.

North Fayette police are asking anyone with doorbell cameras to look at their footage to see if they spot anything suspicious and give them a call at 724-693-8400.

