North Franklin Township neighbors concerned after floor wax leaks from overturned tanker into creek

NORTH FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A truck carrying thousands of gallons of floor wax crashed on Interstate 70 last week, creating a mess in a creek.

Now, a week later, neighbors tell Channel 11 they are concerned.

>> Overturned, leaking tanker truck slows traffic on I-70 for hours

Channel 11′s Cara Sapida took their concerns straight to North Franklin Township leaders.

Bill Campo took photos of the creek outside his home just after a tractor-trailer overturned on I-70, spilling almost its entire load. The truck was carrying 5,000 gallons of white floor wax which spilled onto the road and into the creek.

“Wow, what a mess. I’ve been down in this creek before and there’s minnows and wildlife down there,” Campo said.

Township officials say hazmat crews have already pumped out half a million gallons of wastewater from the creek and will continue to pump it out until the DEP gives them the all-clear.

The DEP told Channel 11 the substance is nonhazardous and nonflammable.

Campo told us he’s concerned for the long-term effects the spill will have on wildlife here in this rural area of Washington County, but happy to see that eight days later the creek outside his home is running clear.

“Hopefully they get it cleaned up and stay on top of it so we don’t have a problem,” he said.

Township leaders said their engineer is worried about damage to the rural roads with all the cleanup trucks and concerned for neighbors with well water.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group