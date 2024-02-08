Westbound I-70 closed due to overturned, leaking tanker truck

NORTH FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The westbound lanes of Interstate 70 are closed due to an overturned tanker truck that is leaking.

A crash involving that tanker truck and a passenger vehicle happened just before 3 a.m. Thursday near mile marker 13 in North Franklin Township, Washington County.

The tanker truck overturned and is leaking diesel fuel. Channel 11 News has learned the truck was carrying a polishing compound. Hazmat is on the scene.

Westbound traffic is being detoured off of I-70 at Exit 15, Chestnut Street. Traffic is backed up for a couple of miles before that exit. Eastbound traffic is still moving.

One person was flown to the hospital.

Lori Houy is at the scene and Trisha Pittman is tracking delays and detours on Channel 11 Morning News.

