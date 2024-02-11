Local

North Hills DUI Task Force arrests 3 during Saturday patrol

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com
Several police departments in the North Hills worked together to stop more than 80 vehicles during a roving DUI patrol Saturday.

The North Hills DUI Task Force says officers conducted the patrols on state roads in Etna Borough, Shaler Township, Hampton Township and Richland Township.

Throughout the day, officers stopped 82 vehicles for traffic violations. Of those traffic stops, five people were given field sobriety tests and two were arrested for DUI. A third person was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

Police say they gave nearly 70 warnings and 20 citations for various vehicle violations.

This is the 27th year of the North Hills DUI Taskforce, and so far, they’ve conducted 255 checkpoints or roving patrols.

