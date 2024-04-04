Local

North Hills restaurant offering free large pizza on solar eclipse day

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Large Plain Pizza and Pints

ALLISON PARK, Pa. — A restaurant in the North Hills will be hosting a solar eclipse day special on Monday, April 8.

Large Plain Pizza and Pints, located at 1411 Duncan Avenue, said customers can get one free large plain pizza from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

The offer is pick-up or dine-in only and doesn’t apply to delivery, the restaurant said.

No additional purchase is required to get the deal.

