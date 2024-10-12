North Huntingdon leaders strike down plans for sports complex. Here’s what we found out about why

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — Leaders in North Huntingdon have shot down plans for a sports complex that would have included space for the Pittsburgh Riverhounds.

The complex was proposed for a municipal property off Route 30. Neighbors were concerned about traffic, noise and visitors.

Thursday, commissioners voted to end talks with the developers.

Channel 11 reached out to Commissioner Zachary Haigis, who said the developer never provided a master plan.

Haigis also said that under the terms of the proposal, the developers would have been able to subdivide and sublease the property without the township’s permission.

North Huntingdon Township would have had to request to use the property 10 times per year, according to Haigis.

“While I agree with the idea of having a sports complex in the township, I could not move forward with this development group,” Haigis said.

