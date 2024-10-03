Neighbors pack public meeting on proposal to bring multi-sport complex to North Huntingdon

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — Community members had a chance to weigh in on the proposal to bring a multi-sport complex to North Huntingdon at a special meeting Wednesday night. The packed meeting was moved to Norwin Middle School because of the high interest and large crowd.

The meeting lasted more than three hours and brought out more than 100 community members. It started with some back and forth between North Huntingdon Board Commissioner Richard Gray and the developers.

“We don’t have to prove our intention. You have to prove it to us,” Gray said to some cheers.

Channel 11 sat down with the developers before Wednesday’s meeting.

The two developers, who grew up in the township, argue the proposed $30 million sports complex will keep families in the township for youth sports and create an economic boom for the area.

“We’re focusing on this generation who has families here now,” the lawyer for the developers said.

Developers claim the three multi-purpose fields, along with a soccer field and possibly one baseball field, will be free to use as long as they’re not being rented out.

They’ll be footing the bill. No taxpayer money will be used to build the complex.

“It’s an investment in the health, unity and future of our community,” said Rosemary Hook of North Huntingdon.

Kristin Bavolek is also in favor of the sports complex.

“The sports facility will not only provide a safe and positive environment for our youth to engage in physical activity and sports, but it will bring our community together,” Bavolek said.

Some community members worry about more traffic along the busy Route 30.

“It is located in an area that will destroy our neighborhood and endanger our citizens,” Joe said.

Jane Pogue, who is against the proposal, worries about the noise the complex could bring.

“People will not be able to sit in their backyard if they’re hearing screaming and yelling, loudspeakers announcing plays,” Pogue said.

North Huntingdon Board of Commissioners President Jason Atwood believes the project will benefit the township.

“There’s limits for light and light pollution, noise,” Atwood said. “We have a noise ordinance that all businesses follow.”

There is no lease agreement yet. Talks between developers and township officials are ongoing.

The plan still needs to go before the planning and zoning board for approval. But the Board of Commissioners could decide to move forward with the project later this month.

